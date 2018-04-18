640 pounds of high explosives stolen in Pennsylvania; ATF offers reward

Authorities in Pennsylvania were searching Wednesday for more than 640 pounds of high explosives that were reportedly stolen over the weekend from a work site in Lancaster County.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the recovery.

A contracting company reported the theft Monday, the Lebanon Daily News reported. The missing explosives include 640 pounds of dynamite and 400 blasting caps, the report said. A blasting cap is used to trigger an explosive device.

The explosives were reportedly left in a locked trailer Friday at the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline worksite in Marietta. Harrisburg’s Fox 43 reported that the work site security company discovered the heist Monday.

The ATF, Pennsylvania State Police and other agencies are investigating.

“The ATF, along with our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that our communities are safe and that those who violate federal explosive laws are held accountable,” Donald Robinson, special agent in charge, said. “We are asking for the public’s help in our effort to apprehend and convict those responsible.”