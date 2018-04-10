6 dead when Arizona plane crashes shortly after takeoff

Six people were killed when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff, bursting into flames on a suburban Phoenix golf course Monday, officials said.

There were no survivors among the passengers and crew after the plane went down at 8:45 p.m. on the Champions Course, located just north of the Scottsdale Airport, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement to Fox News.

The names of the victims were not immediately released, pending identification and notification of family members, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the scene of the crash and is investigating.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer told the Associated Press the plane was a Piper PA-24 Comanche. The single-engine Comanche can have four or six seats. Kenitzer said the cause of the crash had yet to be determined.

2 DEAD AFTER HOME-BUILT PLANE CRASHES IN CALIFORNIA

The crash happened on the sister golf course to the Stadium Course, where the PGA holds the Waste Management Phoenix Open each February.

Versace King told the Arizona Republic he was helping his father load a truck near the airport and noticed the small plane take off. He then heard the plane stall, which was soon followed by a loud noise and subsequent explosion.

“I was like, ‘What the heck?’ So I drove over to the golf course and I saw the plane was engulfed in flames,” he told the newspaper.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted his prayers “for those lost” in the crash.

“Our hearts are with their families and loved ones this morning,” he wrote.

Fox News’ Shira Bush and The Associated Press contributed to this report.