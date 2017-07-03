6 cases from E.coli outbreak in Utah polygamous community

Utah health authorities said there are six cases connected to an E.coli outbreak that killed two children in a mostly-polygamous community on the Utah-Arizona border.

Southwest Utah Public Health Department spokesman David Heaton said Monday the four non-fatal cases are a combination of children and adults but he didn’t have the exact breakdown. He declined to release their conditions due to privacy concerns but says they’ve all received medical care.

Heaton says investigators don’t think the town’s water supply is the cause. He says the outbreak may be linked to contaminated food or exposure to animals.

Heaton declined to give the ages of the children who died or say if they are related.

The sister towns of Hildale, Utah and Colorado City, Arizona, are home to a polygamous group known as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

]]>