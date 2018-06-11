5th-grader tells school board of bullying, gun threat

A fifth-grade student in New Hampshire who wants to stop bullying has told her school board that she’s been threatened to get shot in the head with an AK-47 assault rifle and buried in her backyard.

Delanie Marcotte, of Pollard Elementary School in Plaistow, said she’s a victim of bullying. She read a letter before the board last week saying her parents contacted the school about it, but it continues.

“I have been threatened to get shot in the head by an AK-47 and buried in my backyard, and many other things,” Delanie said through tears. “I ask you: What are you going to do to protect me and my classmates against bullying?”

“I’m here to stand up for every kid who gets bullied,” she added, as people applauded.

Her father shared her comments on Facebook.

“It is very hard to watch your child get bullied, hear about it day in and day out, and you do get very aggravated,” Todd Marcotte said. “It’s an issue, and it’s an issue that has to be addressed.”

Timberlane Regional School District Superintendent Earl Metzler tells NBC10 Boston that Delanie’s concerns have the district’s “undivided attention.” He said it continues to encourage students to speak up when they see, hear or experience something that makes them uncomfortable.