5,000 National Guard troops mobilized across 15 states, D.C.

The National Guard will deploy troops across 15 states as well as Washington, D.C., the organization announced in a press release.

Governors reached out to activate Guard assistance ahead of demonstrations on Saturday night, when protests turned into violent riots. Even Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has asked for assistance, saying that these are no longer protests over the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died in police custody on May 25: “This is destruction. This is vandalism.”

The Guard has announced that it has activated around 5,000 troops as of Sunday morning to deploy to states across the country, with another 2,000 troops on standby. The troops will deploy to California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Daktoa, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Colubmia.

GEORGE FLOYD DEATH: THE CITIES WHERE PEOPLE ARE PROTESTING AND RIOTING

State and local law enforcement remain responsible for security, but the Guard will assist the officers.

The Guard has noted that governors have used the service many times in response to support efforts in a wide range of capacities, including rescue – as seen in recent weeks when the Guard helped in rescue efforts during flooding in Michigan after dams burst.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak already activated the National Guard in his state after riots escalated in Reno and other cities.

“Based on circumstances going on in Reno and at the request of local leaders, I have activated members of the @nvnationalguard to secure government buildings,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted early Sunday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also declared a new state of emergency of the protests, which have continued for three days.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Further protests are planned in the coming weeks.