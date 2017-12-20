5-year-old Chicago boy shot in 2016 shoots himself in hand

Chicago police say a 5-year-old boy who was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting last year has accidentally shot himself in the hand.

Police say the latest shooting happened Tuesday night at a home on the city’s South Side. Investigators are trying to determine how Kavan Collins got the handgun and are questioning a man who was in the home at the time of the shooting.

In June 2016, the then-4-year-old Kavan was shot in the jaw while walking with his mother and others. A bullet fired from a vehicle struck him in the face and another shattered a window and pierced a wall before it struck a 28-year-old woman.

The Chicago Tribune reports that police said neither the boy nor the woman was the intended target.