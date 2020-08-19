5 shot in Philly, 1 critical, victims include 15-year-old

Five people, including a 15-year-old, were wounded Tuesday when a gunman opened fire on a Philadelphia street, according to media reports.

The shooting in the city’s Strawberry Mansion area happened around 4 p.m. when a white van pulled beside a group of people standing on a sidewalk and shots rang out from the vehicle, WPVI-TV reported.

The victims included a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the right leg, an 18-year-old man shot twice in the head and a 24-year-old man wounded in the hand and left arm. Two men, ages 20 and 21, also were wounded but their injuries were not specified, WCAU-TV reported.

The 18-year-old was listed in critical condition and the 15-year-old in serious condition. The conditions of the other three victims were not clear.

Multiple calls to the Philadelphia Police Department from Fox News were not answered.

The shootings came after a deadly weekend in the city that left four dead and 15 wounded. Earlier Tuesday, two boys also were shot — a 12-year-old boy was wounded in the wrist and a 15-year-old was shot in the shoulder while inside a home.

As of Monday, the city reported 276 homicides, up from 210 in all of last year, according to police statistics. Through Aug. 16, the city experienced nearly 2,000 shooting with 1,203 victims.