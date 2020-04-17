5 Philadelphia suspects charged in Virginia throat-slashing murders of couple, teen

Five Pennsylvania men were charged Thursday in the horrific throat-slashing murders of a Virginia couple and the woman’s 14-year-old son, authorities said.

Killed were Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and her son Kyruss Ozuna, 14. They were found dead inside their Spotsylvania County home in May 2019, according to FOX 29 in Philadelphia. A baby and a toddler were found alive.

The killings have “torn several families apart and impacted the strong community that surrounds us,” Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris said, the Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg, Va., reported.

The mother and son previously lived in Utah, according to a Salt Lake City-based reporter.

Charged with first-degree murder by the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office were Philadelphia residents James Christopher Myers, 30; Durward Anthony Allen, 27; Jamal Kelvin Bailey, 30; Hugh Cameron Green, 30; and Montel Jaleek Wilson, 26; FOX 29 reported.

All of the suspects were already in custody in Pennsylvania, four of them on unrelated charges.

The victims had their throats slit and authorities believe the murders were premeditated – although they have no motive, the Fredericksburg newspaper reported.

The bodies were discovered by the boy’s father.

Harris thanked Spotsylvania detectives for their “tireless efforts” as well as the other agencies involved in the investigation.

The case involved 12 law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service, the Fredericksburg newspaper reported.