5 injured in shooting at California funeral home: report

At least five people were injured Thursday in a shooting at a funeral home in Hayward, Calif., according to a local report.

The incident took place at the Chapel of the Chimes, which is located in the San Francisco Bay area, according to ABC 7.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Details about their condition was not immediately available, the station reported.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

No further details have been released.

A Twitter user said his family was attending another service at a different chapel at the same location when the “other chapel got shot up.”

