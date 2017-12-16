5 injured after ski lift malfunctions at Pennsylvania resort

A ski lift malfunctioned at a resort in Pennsylvania Saturday, stranding a number of skiers and injuring five of them.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to the Tussey Mountain ski resort in Harris Township to lower skiers from the lift and transport the injured to the hospital.

A witness told WJAC-TV she watched as the lift malfunctioned and several chairs crashed into each other. She said many people have already been taken away by ambulance.

State police confirmed at least five people suffered minor injuries, the station reported.

The ski resort took to social media Saturday morning to say, “Having difficulties with the chairlift.. we are working on it now. May not be able to run it today. Stay tuned… #sorry “