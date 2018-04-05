5.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Thursday afternoon.

The quake hit near the Channel Islands area of the west coast state, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), hitting near cities such as Los Angeles and Ventura.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted they were aware of the quake and would “work with all our local partners to check infrastructure and critical locations.”

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said the department was in “earthquake mode,” which he added was standard protocol. “Units will survey city for any damage/issues.”

Fox News’ Trace Gallagher in Los Angeles reported that the earthquake was felt for approximately 10 seconds and there was no tsunami warning issued.

Fox News’ Shira Bush and Trace Gallagher contributed to this report.