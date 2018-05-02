5.2-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Iran

Iran’s state TV is reporting a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in a remote, mountainous region in the country’s south, with no immediate word on casualties or damage.

It says the temblor rocked the town of Sisakht, some 700 kilometers (430 miles) south of Tehran, on Wednesday. The town has a population of 10,000.

Iran is prone to near-daily earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In November, a 7.2-magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.