49 dead from plane that crashed while landing in Nepal

Nepal officials say the plane crash at Kathmandu’s airport a day earlier killed 49 people among the 71 on board.

The plane coming from Bangladesh swerved erratically and flew dangerously low before crashing and erupting in flames Monday. US-Bangla Airlines flight BS211 from Dhaka to Kathmandu was carrying 67 passengers and four crew members.

Police spokesman Manoj Neupane said Tuesday that 49 people were confirmed to have been killed and 22 injured. They were being treated in several hospitals in Nepal’s capital.

The government has ordered an investigation to find the cause of the crash. A statement from the prime minister’s office said a six-member investigative team headed by a former government secretary will gather the facts to determine the cause and prevent future crashes.