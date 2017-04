CBS 48 Hour Mystery will be airing a special about Angie Dodge’s murder.

The TV special comes just weeks after Christopher Tapp, originally convicted of killing Dodge, was released after a 20 year stay in prison.

48 Hour Mystery host Anne-Marie Green investigates how a DNA test from Ancestry.com led police to a filmmaker as a suspect in the Angie Dodge case, according to CBS.

The episode will air on CBS Saturday, April 15th at 10/9c.