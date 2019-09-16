42 cases of lung damage linked to vaping in Utah

Ecig Click / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah health officials say the number of cases of lung damage linked to vaping is up to 42.



The state Department of Health announced the new tally Monday, a rise the 35 cases reported a week earlier. It says 14 more potential cases are being investigated.



The department says the cases stem from the use of a mix of nicotine and marijuana electronic cigarette products. It hasn’t found one specific product linked to all the cases.



Symptoms of the disease include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, nausea and vomiting. Nearly all the people have had to get medical care.



U.S. government health officials said last week there are 380 confirmed and probable cases, including six deaths. All reported cases have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping.