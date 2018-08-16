4 planes make emergency landings in South America over bomb threats: reports

As many as four planes were forced to make emergency landings in three countries on Thursday following a string of bomb threats, reports said.

The planes made landings in Chile, Peru and Argentina following the threats, Reuters reported.

A LATAM Airlines passenger plane was forced to land at an airport in southern Peru after the bomb threat was received following departure from Lima, Peru’s Transportation Ministry said. The plane was traveling to Santiago, Chile, at the time.

There were no immediate reports of injuries on the LATAM flight 2369. A team for deactivating explosives, meantime, has been notified, the ministry said, adding that “right now the situation is under control.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.