4 Ohio children abducted by mom, believed to be in danger and heading to Florida, police say

Authorities issued a multi-state alert Tuesday for four children who they believe are in danger after they were abducted by their mother.

They are possibly heading from Ohio to Florida with the mother’s abusive boyfriend, police said.

The four children — identified as Damara Croley, 13; Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, 12; Patience Wilson, 9; and Damien Wilson, 8 — were taken by their mother, Marianne Merritt, who does not have custodial rights to her sons and daughters, Lima Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Merritt and the children were last seen on North Main Street in Lima around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, WHIO reported. Police believe they are headed to Florida with Charles Perkins, 39, who has been abusive toward the four children.

Authorities said Merritt and Perkins are considered armed and dangerous. They did not provide further information about the incident.

The couple and the children are believed to be traveling in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager with a white passenger door. The vehicle has a license plate FMQ3175.

Anyone with information are urged to contact Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.