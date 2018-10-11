4 kittens rescued in Hurricane Michael after falling from damaged ceiling: report

Florida residents attempting to flee their home during Hurricane Michael reportedly stumbled upon a few furry stowaways living in their attic.

As the family decided to abandon their Panama City residence due to a damaged ceiling, several kittens came tumbling out, WABC reported.

HURRICANE MICHAEL’S SHOCKING FURY SEEN IN FLORIDIANS’ HARROWING VIDEOS

“When the ceiling come down, four kittens come down with it,” a resident told ABC News’ Rob Marciano. “My cousin took the kittens and said, ‘y’all aren’t gonna die on our watch’ and took them out the back door.”

The family were reportedly unaware that the furry creatures were living in their home.

Marciano, a reporter and meteorologist for ABC News, is helping to get them adopted, WABC reported.

“This little buggers need food & shelter ASAP. Please help!” he tweeted, along with a sweet photo of the animals wrapped in a towel.

VIRGINIA DOG WITH ‘ROTTED’ LEG FOUND TIED TO ABANDONED HOME, SHELTER SAYS

He later added that the kittens were moving to a shelter and gave a link for anyone interested in bringing them home.

“Thanks all for your concern for the kittens we rescued from the #hurricane zone this morning. They are being taken to a proper shelter in Fort Walton. Adopt them here: https://www.paws-shelter.org,” the tweet said.