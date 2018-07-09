4 freed from Thailand cave, but rescuers face 'war with water and time' to get to others

Rescuers in Thailand on Monday began their second attempt to free the remaining boys and their coach still trapped inside a cave, but warned that heavy rains have soaked the area and they are now in a race with “water and time.”

Thai navy SEALs said they successfully retrieved four members of the youth soccer team out from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks. The boys who were removed were considered the weakest, reports said.

It was originally reported that the strongest would be extracted first.

The same divers who took part in Sunday’s rescue of four boys trapped in a flooded cave will also conduct the next operation as they know the cave conditions. The dive to rescue the boys in the Tham Luang Cave area is risky and requires divers to hold them close and dress them in scuba gear, Reuters reported.

Reuters, citing an unnamed source at a nearby hospital, reported that the boys’ conditions were “not bad” but will be monitored.

It was not immediately clear Monday how the overnight rains had impacted water levels inside the flooded cave. Officials have said storms forecast for Chiang Rai province in Thailand’s far north had factored into their decision to go ahead with a complicated and dangerous plan to have the boys and their coach dive out of the cave.

Authorities spent hours replenishing air tanks along the cave’s treacherous exit route. They say rescuing the eight remaining boys and their soccer coach could take up to four days.

Trips from the entrance to where the team is trapped and back to the entrance take about 11 hours and include walking, wading, climbing and diving, the BBC reported. There is reportedly a guide rope in place. Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted.

An international team of expert divers—90 in all, 40 from Thailand and 50 from oversees—have been working in the area.

The boys, members of the Wild Boars soccer team, were invited to the World Cup Final in Moscow if they make it out in time and can physically handle the trip.

