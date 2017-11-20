4 children placed in foster care after accidental shooting

MGN Online

WENDELL, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say four children were removed from their home and placed in foster care after an accidental shooting left a 5-year-old wounded.



The Times-News reports Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough says Idaho Health and Welfare was called Wednesday to investigate the children’s living conditions after a 3-year-old boy shot his 5-year-old sister with a 9mm pistol.



Gough says the shooting was an accident and the parents of the children face no charges in connection with the shooting.



But Gough says the home in which the children were living was a “filthy mess.”



The four children, ages approximately 2 to 8, are now in temporary foster care.

