4 children killed in Indiana after semitrailer slammed into their car

Four children were killed after the driver of a semitruck – who authorities believe may have been under the influence of drugs – slammed into a car that was slowing in a construction zone on Interstate 70 in eastern Indiana, pushing it into the path of another semi.

VIDEOS SHOW INDIANA PROTESTERS CLINGING ONTO HOOD OF SPEEDING CAR

The three-vehicle crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, and police arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet car and a second semitruck pulling a box trailer careened off the highway and engulfed in flames.

Witnesses said they saw the first semitruck “operating in an erratic manner just prior to the crash,” according to a statement by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The 33-year-old driver, Cory Withrow of Camden, Ohio, escaped his burning semi with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond, Indiana State Police said.

Preliminary toxicology reports indicated that Withrow had multiple drugs in his system, the sheriff’s office said.

He has been charged with four counts each of reckless homicide, operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The driver of the second semi, Thomas Flaherty, 57, of Springfield, Ohio, was transported by medical helicopter to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was admitted to the burn unit in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevy – and father of the two youngest victims – Aaron Bruce, 34, from Kansas City, Mo., was pulled from his vehicle by a good Samaritan but the children were not able to be rescued and died inside the burning car.

The victims were identified as Anesa Noel Acosta, 15; Quintin Michael McGowan, 13; Brekkin Riley Bruce, 8; and Trentin Beau Bruce, 6.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

All four children were siblings, according to state police spokesman, Sgt. John Bowling.