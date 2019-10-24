39 people found dead in truck in southeast England were Chinese nationals: report

The 39 people who were found inside the back of a semi-truck in England were identified on Thursday as Chinese nationals, according to a report.

ITV, the British station, reported that the bodies were found near an industrial estate near London. Reuters reported that the police did not immediately respond to the report. Details about the victims have not been officially released except that one was a teenager.

The 25-year-old driver from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder. While Essex police have not identified him, several U.K. media outlets have named him as Mo Robinson, from Portadown, County Armagh.

“This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened,” Essex Police Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner told reporters at a press conference. “We are in the process of identifying the victims; however, I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.”

Britain remains an attractive destination for immigrants, even as the U.K. is negotiating its divorce from the European Union. In Parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson put aside the Brexit crisis and vowed that human traffickers would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“All such traders in human beings should be hunted down and brought to justice,” he said.

