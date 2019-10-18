350-lb Lucchese mobster plotted crash diet to escape through prison window: officials

“The Shawshank Redemption” has nothing on this tubby Lucchese mobster.

Christopher Londonio’s 2017 plan to escape the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn called for enlisting a wide array of characters, including his mother, his father, his estranged wife, a bookie from the Bronx and a priest, based on a just-unsealed FBI report.

It needed bedsheets, braided dental floss, a hacksaw blade, a safe house in Brooklyn and a hideout in Monticello.

And then there was the toughest goal of all: a crash diet-exercise regimen to ensure that the 350-pound mobster could squeeze through the prison’s window.

According to the November 2017 FBI report, the wiseguy allegedly figured he had “nothing to lose” by trying to escape from the MDC because at the time he was facing the death penalty for the 2013 murder of gangster Michael Meldish.

Londonio confided in another inmate, bank robber David Evangelista, after learning he also faced heavy time for a previous escape attempt.

He told Evangelista that he had used a razor to “cut the caulking around” an MDC window and had used “braided dental floss” to begin “perforating the glass.” He also showed Evangelista a box “filled with bed sheets” that he had been storing under his bed to lower himself down to the street from his eighth-floor cell.

Londonio said that he had asked the prison chaplain to allow his local priest to visit him.

The priest’s mission was to smuggle “a diamond-tipped hacksaw blade” into the MDC that Londonio could use “to cut through the steel window guards” of his cell.

The report also detailed Londonio’s diet efforts.

“A central element of Londonio’s plan involved losing enough weight to insure he fit through the opened window,” wrote agents Theodore Otto and Christopher Munger.