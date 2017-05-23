LDS Church says President Monson will no longer attend regular meetings at headquarters

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement regarding the health of President Thomas S. Monson, Tuesday, May 23.

“Because of limitations incident to his age, President Monson is no longer attending meetings at the Church offices on a regular basis. He communicates and confers with his counselors on matters as needed. President Monson is grateful that the work of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles continues without interruption. He appreciates the prayers and support of Church members.”

President Thomas S. Monson has served as president of the LDS Church since February 2008, according to Mormon Newsroom. The position is a lifetime church calling.