Bonneville County Makes 100 Years of Records Available Online

Accessing Bonneville County’s records will be getting a little easier for the public as the county unveiled plans to make more than 2 million records available online, according to the Post Register.

The Bonneville County Recorder’s Office will be closed on April 28, to implement the new software according to the County’s website.

“We’re going to make it more convenient and more transparent,” Systems Administrator Brian Powell told the Post Register.

The digitization of the records will give the public online access to over 100 years of records.

“Users of the system will have access to digitized archived data from books, Laser fiche, and aperture cards that have been stored in the Clerk’s Office vault since the inception of Bonneville County in 1911,” the county said in a letter.

The system will go live on May 1.