Boise man arrested after two attacks

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – Police arrested a Boise man on Sunday for a report he attacked a woman twice over the weekend. Sgt. Bryan Lovell says the 33-year-old victim reported 32-year-old Preston Beck sprayed her with pepper spray and later attacked her early Sunday morning. Lovell told the Post Register a deputy reached Beck by phone but he refused to turn himself in because he had an active Idaho Department of Correction warrant for a parole violation. Police later located and arrested Beck. He faces five years in prison for felony domestic battery.