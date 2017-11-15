30 vehicles collide in heavy fog on Chinese highway; 18 dead

State media say more than 30 vehicles have collided in heavy fog on an expressway in eastern China, killing at least 18 people and injuring 19 others.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the pileup Wednesday morning in Fuyang, a city in Anhui province, caused several vehicles to catch fire.

It cited local police as saying 19 people were injured, nine seriously, and were being treated in a hospital.

Xinhua said the accident caused several kilometers (miles) of traffic congestion and that an investigation was underway.