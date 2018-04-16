3-year-old girl killed, 8-month-old boy injured in crash

MGN Online

PROVO, Utah (AP) – A 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Provo involving four vehicles.



Provo Police Detective Nick Dupaix says an 8-month-old boy who was in a red Ford SUV with the 3-year-old was flown Sunday to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Dupaix says the infant was in critical condition Sunday night.



The children’s parents were in the vehicle. Provo police say the mother was initially in critical condition, but was stable as of Sunday evening.



Dupaix says three vehicles were stopped, waiting to turn left, when a white Pleasant Grove government utility pickup truck struck the rearmost vehicle – the red SUV – at high speed.



The crash caused a chain-reaction collision that went from the red SUV to a white sedan to a gray Toyota minivan.



Provo police are investigating the crash.