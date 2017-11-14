3 UCLA basketball players return to US after being detained in China for allegedly shoplifting

Three UCLA basketball players who were arrested in China for allegedly shoplifting while their team was in the country for a tournament last week have been released and were flying back home Tuesday, Fox News confirmed.

UCLA Men’s Basketball student-athletes LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were arrested after being accused of stealing designer sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team’s hotel in Hangzhou.

President Trump personally asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help resolve the case during his visit to Beijing last week, Fox News confirmed.