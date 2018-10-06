3 things to know about Ashley Kavanaugh

As Brett Kavanaugh denied the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him throughout his Supreme Court confirmation process, his wife, Ashley, remained by his side.

She told Fox News in an exclusive interview she found the allegations “hard to believe.”

“I know Brett. I’ve known him for 17 years. He’s decent, he’s kind, he’s good,” Ashley said. “I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett.”

Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager at a house party when he was in high school as well as exposing himself to another woman while at a Yale University party.

Kavanaugh and Ashley first met when they both worked in the Bush White House and went on their first date just before the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Now the manager of a Maryland town just outside of Washington, D.C., read on for a look at what else to know about Ashley.

Assistant to President Bush

Ashley served as former President George W. Bush’s personal secretary – and it was in that White House where she would meet her future husband. Prior to that, she worked on Bush’s campaign, according to her LinkedIn page.

Her ties to the Bush family, according to Politico, are still thought to be stronger than that of her husband’s.

She is also a part of a team of former Bush aides that helped the Supreme Court nominee navigate the confirmation process, Politico reported. This group is different than the one deployed by the White House.

Maryland town manager

Ashley serves as town manager of Chevy Chase, Maryland, Section 5.

According to The Washington Post, Ashley organizes the neighborhood’s Fourth of July parade and cookout, bringing in a salary of about $66,000.

“She is the antithesis of the name-dropper,” Gregory Chernack, a Democrat who serves as chairman of the town council, told the newspaper. “And she doesn’t talk about what her husband does. If I didn’t know it independently, I would never know it.”

Chevy Chase is just outside of Washington, D.C.

Marriage to Kavanaugh

Then Ashley Estes, her first date with Brett Kavanaugh was on Sept. 10, 2001.

“The next morning I was a few steps behind her as the Secret Service shouted at all of us to sprint out the front gates of the White House because there was an inbound plane,” Kavanaugh said when President Trump nominated him to the Supreme Court. “In the difficult weeks that followed, Ashley was a source of strength for President Bush, and for everyone in this building.”

“Through bad days and so many better days since then, she has been a great wife and inspiring mom,” the federal appeals judge said.

The pair married in 2004 and have two daughters.

During the swearing-in ceremony for Kavanaugh to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 2006, Bush joked their marriage “was the first lifetime appointment I arranged for Brett.”

The former president and first lady reportedly attended the wedding.