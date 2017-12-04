3 teens charged as adults in deadly beating of homeless man in Philadelphia

Brandon Conrad, 14, left, Malik Page, 16, and Emmanual Harris, 17, were charged as adults in the beating death of Kevin Cullen. (FOX29 Philadelphia)

Three teenage boys were charged as adults Monday after they allegedly beat a homeless man in Philadelphia, robbed him and left him for dead, police said.

Brandon Conrad, 14, and Malik Page, 16, were charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery and other related offenses, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. Emmanual Harris, 17, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery and other offenses.

Kevin Cullen was in the Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood on Nov. 26 when the teenage boys allegedly beat and robbed him, Philly.com reported. Police found Cullen unconscious with his pockets emptied out. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Cullen’s family thanked nearby residents in the neighborhood for attempting to help the 57-year-old man after the beating. Tom Cullen, his brother, specifically thanked a woman named Donna who sat with Kevin Cullen, according to FOX29.

“Especially, the woman, Donna, who sat with him when he was dying. Glad somebody was there to show him compassion when he was dying,” Tom said.