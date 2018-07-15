3 people killed, 22 injured after multi-vehicle crash involving tour bus in New Mexico

Three people were killed and 22 others injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tour bus on Interstate 25 in New Mexico on Sunday, a local fire chief confirmed.

The Rio Rancho Fire Department said the crash, which involved a charter bus, a semi-truck and other vehicles, occurred around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, just north of Bernalillo, about 18 miles north of Albuquerque.

The bus overturned on the northbound lane, trapping injured passengers inside.

Sandoval Country Fire Chief James Maxon confirmed the deaths to the Albuquerque Journal.

The Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue said on its Facebook page it had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate injured passengers from the bus.

KRQE reported that 38 people were involved in the crash – 35 were aboard the bus.

The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Sunday.

The exact number of injuries is not yet know. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It was not immediately known whether the three who died were bus passengers.

It’s also unclear if the bus involved was a tour bus and where it was coming from or headed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.