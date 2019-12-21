3 New Jersey women killed when car rear-ends tractor trailer

A 23-year-old woman and her two passengers have been killed in a crash involving their vehicle and a tractor-trailer in New Jersey.

The crash was reported shortly before midnight on Friday on Route 1 in Woodbridge, a town 25 miles south of New York City, according to reports.

The women were in a 2012 Nissan Altima that rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was pulling away from a stoplight, WABC-TV reported Saturday.

The victims were identified as Brianna Martinez, 23, Michaela Powell, 23 and Uchechukw Chukwuma, 24.

Martinez was driving, according to the station.

She and Chukwuma graduated from Franklin High School in Somerset, N.J., five years ago, WABC reported.