3 more people sue Boise Co-op over 2015 salmonella outbreak

A lawsuit has been filed by three people who say they became ill after eating sandwiches made at the Boise Co-op in 2015.

The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2qFzsHi ) each of the three plaintiffs claim they suffered damages of more than $10,000 each. The co-op had a salmonella outbreak two years ago, which left hundreds of customers sick.

The sandwiches had been bought and eaten between June 5 and June 11, 2015. Two had been purchased at the Co-op’s Boise location, while the third was bought at a food shop at the Boise Airport.

The two-year statute of limitations for filling a lawsuit runs out in a few weeks.

Co-op marketing manager Mo Valko and Boise attorney Michael Brady, who represents the Co-op, could not be reached Thursday for comment.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

]]>