3 men charged in the death of 9-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet in her sleep

New Jersey police charged three men Friday with the murder of a 9-year-old girl who was killed in her sleep last month when a stray bullet struck her.

Michael Elliott, 25, Leroy Frazier III, 20, and 18-year-old Charles Gamble were arrested and charged with murder, conspiracy, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the July 17 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo, Bridgeton police said.

Trejo died last month when a stray bullet went through the home’s rear wall. Investigators say gunfire broke out after a group of men standing nearby apparently aimed at another nearby group. Authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

“Nothing will bring Jennifer back,” Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said, “but the fact that those who we believe are responsible are off the street helps reassure the public that these actions will not be tolerated and those responsible held accountable.”

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said more arrests and charges may follow and urged anyone with information to come forward.

