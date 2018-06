At least three people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a funeral home in Hayward, Calif., according to a local report.

The incident took place at the Chapel of the Chimes, which is located in the San Francisco Bay area, according to ABC 7.

No further details have been released.

A Twitter user said his family was attending another service at a different chapel at the same location when the “other chapel got shot up.”

