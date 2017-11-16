3 injured in plane crash near Wyoming airport

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. (AP) – Three people suffered minor injuries in a plane crash near a Wyoming airport.



The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Kyle McKay says a small airplane crashed Wednesday near Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport.



McKay says the aircraft experienced mechanical issues.



Airport Manager Devon Brubaker says the single-engine Cessna 207 came to a stop about 2.5 miles from airport runway nine.



Of the four people in the plane at the time of the crash, all but the pilot were transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.



Bureau of Land Management Wyoming spokeswoman Kristen Lenhardt says the people on board included a United States Geological Survey staff member, a member of the Rock Springs Grazing Association and a Bureau of Land Management “range technician.”