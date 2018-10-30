3 Indiana children struck and killed at bus stop, police say

Three children were struck by a vehicle and killed at an Indiana school bus stop Tuesday, state police said.

The children were at a Tippecanoe Valley bus stop near State Road 25 when they were struck by a vehicle, according to FOX59. Three children died and one child was reportedly airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear which school the children attended.

“ISP is investigating a fatal crash in Fulton County. Preliminary info is three children were struck & killed at a school bus stop near 4600 N State Road 25,” the Indiana State Police said in a tweet. “PIO Sgt. Tony Slocum is at the scene. Updated and confirmed info will be sent via news release later today.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The driver wasn’t immediately identified. The children were only described as being of elementary school age, according to WISH-TV.

Police were still investigating the incident and more information was expected to be released later.