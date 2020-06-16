3 Indian soldiers killed in clash at Chinese border, army says

June 16, 2020 KID News World News

At least three Indian soldiers were killed during a “violent faceoff” with Chinese troops in the Himalayas on Monday night, according to the Indian army.

It’s the first confrontation between the two Asian powers in which soldiers have died since 1975. Casualties were reported on both sides.

“The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” the statement said. “Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, front and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands with leaders at the BRICS summit in Goa, India on Oct. 16, 2016. At least three Indian soldiers, including a senior army officer, have been killed in a confrontation with Chinese soldiers along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas where thousands of troops on both sides have been facing off for over a month, the Indian army said. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

The confrontation with Chinese troops occurred along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas. Thousands of soldiers on both sides have been squaring off on the border for over a month.

China had accused Indian forces of carrying out “provocative attacks” on its troops near their side of the border, leading to “serious physical conflicts” between both sides.

The Associated Press contributed to this report