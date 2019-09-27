3 House committees subpoena Secretary of State Pompeo for Ukraine docs as part of impeachment inquiry

The Democratic chairs of three House committees have subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for Ukraine documents they say pertain to the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, according to a letter submitted to the State Department on Friday.

The committees — Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight and Reform — first requested a laundry list of documents on Sept. 9 and sent a follow-up letter on Monday.

“Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry,” wrote Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.; and Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

The chairmen initially asked for State Department correspondence and documents from Jan. 20, 2017, to the present. The documents relate to reports that Trump pressed to withhold military aid as a means of motivating Ukrainian officials to investigate 2020 election rival Joe Biden, his son Hunter and the Bidens’ business activity in Ukraine.

They also demanded any copies of the transcript of Trump’s July 25 controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and a list of State Department officials who might have been involved with the conversation, according to the letter. The chairmen are additionally requesting any State Department records about Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, and any records that relate to U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

They said Pompeo has until next Friday, Oct. 4, to comply with the requests.

The chairmen also scheduled depositions for five State Department officials as part of their impeachment inquiry, according to another letter sent Friday.

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent, Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland are slated to appear separately between Wednesday and Oct. 10.

“The failure of any of these department employees to appear for their scheduled depositions shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry,” the chairmen said.

Trump has called the new House probe, centering on Ukraine, “another witch hunt,” and has repeatedly said his call with Zelensky was “perfect.” He has adamantly denied withholding aid from Ukraine to motivate a Biden family inquiry.

He pushed back against media reports questioning his call with Ukraine again on Friday, tweeting, “If that perfect phone call with the President of Ukraine Isn’t considered appropriate, then no future President can ever again speak to another foreign leader!”

Zelensky said this week that “nobody pushed me” during his July call with Trump.

The transcript of the call was made public on Thursday. It shows that while Trump sought an investigation into the Biden family for corruption, the president did not explicitly leverage military aid as had been suggested.

PENTAGON CERTIFIED UKRAINE HAD TAKEN ‘SUBSTANTIAL ACTIONS’ TO CLEAN UP CORRUPTION, GREEN LIGHTING $250M IN MILITARY AID IN MAY

The release of the transcript was sparked by an initial whistleblower complaint that was forwarded to Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on Aug. 26.

Schiff subpoenaed Maguire on Sept. 13, claiming the acting director was unlawfully withholding a whistleblower complaint from Congress to possibly protect the president or top administration officials. Maguire testified publicly on Thursday.