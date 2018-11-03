3 Girl Scouts, woman killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash in Wisconsin killed three Girl Scouts and a woman, and left another girl in critical condition, police said.

The group was picking up litter Saturday morning in a ditch in Lake Hallie, about 95 miles east of Minneapolis, when a black Ford F-150 pickup truck struck, police said.

The driver, identified as Colton Treu, 21, of Chippewa Falls, fled the scene and later turned himself in, the Lake Hallie Police Department said in a press release.

Treu will be charged with four counts of homicide through negligent use of a vehicle.

It was not clear why the vehicle veered off the road, but local residents said the road in the area is dangerous, with numerous accidents there.

The victims were not immediately identified, but a relative of a Girl Scout who was not injured in the crash told The Minneapolis Star-Tribune that the girls were fourth-graders at Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls.

The Girl Scouts were all wearing bright safety vests and were accompanied by several adults at the time of the crash.

Two of the girls and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A third Girl Scout was transported to a hospital where she later died. The fourth girl was transported to a hospital where she remained in critical condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.