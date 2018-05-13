3 Georgia police officers sickened after encountering dead body in motel room

Three Georgia police officers were sickened by an unknown chemical after encountering a dead body in a motel room Saturday, officials said.

Officials were called to the United Inn & Suites in Decatur just after 4 p.m. about a dead body in a room on the third floor, FOX5 Atlanta reported. Three Dekalb County police officers entered the room and reported feeling dizzy and nauseous after coming into contact with the chemical that had killed a 48-year-old man in the room.

“Something in there made the officers sick,” Fire Capt. Eric Jackson said. “We have no idea what, none whatsoever.”

The officers were taken to the hospital and were said to be conscious and alert Saturday night.

Hotel guests near the contaminated room were evacuated shortly after the incident.

“The police were telling us to leave,” one guest told FOX5. “We’ve been out of our room for three hours… What was really the cause?”

HAZMAT crews arrived at the scene and took samples of the substance. Agents with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are investigating incident to identify the chemical.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s cause of death, which is not being treated as a homicide.

Police did not release his name as of Sunday and it’s unclear if the man was exposed to the substance accidentally or on purpose.