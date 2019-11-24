3 dead in Florida after car crashes into Amtrak train, authorities say

Three people were reported dead in Florida after a vehicle crashed into an Amtrak passenger train traveling from Miami to New York on Saturday night, authorities said.

The vehicle involved in the crash was heavily damaged and its occupants were killed, The Associated Press reported. None of the train’s 200 passengers were injured or killed, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday in Indiantown, which is about 38 miles north of West Palm Beach.

Amtrak’s Silver Star 92 resumed service around 8 p.m., running approximately six hours behind schedule.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said local officials are investigating.

