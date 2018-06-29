3 dead after standoff with suspended Georgia cop, officials say

Three people were found dead Friday after a SWAT standoff at the Georgia home of a police lieutenant who was suspended in May on a domestic violence charge, officials said.

The Glynn County Police Department said the standoff ended around 4:00 a.m. Friday in Brunswick, FOX30 Jacksonville reported.

Police confirmed earlier the standoff involved Glynn County Police Lt. Robert Sasser, 41.

Sasser had been placed on administrative leave in May after he was arrested on domestic violence charges, FOX28 Savannah reported at the time.

He was charged with Simple Battery and Criminal Trespass, both under the Family Violence Act.

Police went to the home of Sasser’s estranged wife just after 3 a.m. on May 13 for a report of domestic violence, according to the station.

The identities of the deceased weren’t immediately released.

Authorities planned to release more details Friday morning.