3 dead, 7 wounded on Sunday in Chicago, capping off bloody weekend

October 22, 2018 KID News National News
Chicago Police Department said three people were killed and seven wounded in Chicago Sunday. 

Three people were fatally shot and seven others wounded Sunday in what amounted to be another violent conclusion to a weekend in Chicago, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police said the shootings on Sunday began after midnight when a woman, 19, and a man, 26, were fatally shot in a parked car in the city’s West Side Austin neighborhood. The unidentified woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and the man was shot multiple times.

Around 1:45 a.m. in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital where his condition stabilized. Minutes later, a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Northwest Side. He was also taken to a hospital where his condition stabilized.

In the afternoon a 26-year-old man on the city’s Far South Side was shot in the leg by a drive-by shooter. Police said he was transferred to a medical center in serious condition.

Later Sunday afternoon, a 37-year-old man was fatally shot in his car and two others were wounded nearby. The first man, 34, was struck in the buttocks and transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other man, 32, was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital. His condition has reportedly stabilized.

Later in the evening two men, ages 20 and 27, were caught in the middle of a gunfight and wounded. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Chicago’s ABC-7 reported that seven people were fatally shot and 15 others wounded since 5 p.m. on Friday.  According to The Sun-Times, Chicago residents have suffered more than 400 homicides and more than 2000 injuries from gun-related violence in 2018 alone.