3 charged in Los Angeles kidnapping of 'Halloween' actress, actor

Three suspects were charged Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping two actors from a Los Angeles home and holding one of them naked in a bathtub for 30 hours while demanding the other pay a $10,000 ransom, prosecutors said.

On May 3, the trio allegedly went to the Los Angeles home of Daisy McCrackin, an actress who has appeared in several films including the horror flick “Halloween: Resurrection.”

Prosecutors said one of the suspects pistol-whipped actor Joseph Capone, who was in the home with McCrackin. The three suspects placed bags over the two victims’ heads and drove them to a home in Compton, prosecutors charged.

Prosecutors said the suspects forced Capone to strip naked and stay in a bathtub for 30 hours without food while two others drove McCrackin’s car with her to several different banks and demanded she pay $10,000 for Capone’s release.

Eventually McCrackin wrote a $10,000 check, prosecutors said. The next day, they brought McCrackin back to her home and she called police, authorities said.

Keith Andre Stewart, Johntae Jones and Amber Neal were charged with kidnapping, assault with a firearm and other offenses in connection with the May incident.

Neal was arrested at gunpoint in Inglewood on Monday. It wasn’t immediately known when Steward and Jones were taken into custody.

Jones and Neil were being held on $1 million each and Stewart was being held on more than $2 million bail, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, they each face sentences of up to life in prison. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could comment on the allegations

The Associated Press contributed to this report.