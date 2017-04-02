3 car wrecks on Interstate 15 send 5 to the hospital

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Three car wrecks on Interstate 15 near Pocatello sent five people to the hospital and created multiple traffic jams.

The Idaho State Journal reports the first crash occurred at 12:30 p.m. Friday when Sylvia Ofori of Pocatello was driving north and another vehicle entered her lane, causing her to drive off the shoulder. She entered the median and overturned.

The second accident involved three vehicles and happened at about 1 p.m. on the same stretch of interstate.

Northbound traffic had slowed and Kelli Downing of Boise failed to yield and rear-ended a Ford driven by Colton Carter of Livingston, Montana. Carter crashed into a Chrysler driven by Lydonna Stephenson of Blackfoot.

A third wreck north of Chubbuck left two vehicles in the median.

Idaho State Police said the wrecks are still under investigation.