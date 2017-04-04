3 boys admit to charges in Idaho apartment assault case

Three boys accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl at a southern Idaho apartment complex last year have admitted to the charges in juvenile court.

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said in a statement the three juveniles legally admitted to the felony charges on Tuesday, and the victim’s family signed off on the resolution of the case. In Idaho, juveniles accused of breaking the law either admit or deny the conduct rather than entering guilty or not guilty pleas.

The incident touched off months of turmoil in Twin Falls after the story about the June 2, 2016 assault was spun by far-right blogs and anti-immigration groups into an account that falsified many details.

One of the boys admitted to felony sexual exploitation of a child, another admitted to aiding and abetting felony lewd conduct, and a third admitted to being an accessory to the commission of a felony.

