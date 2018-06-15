2nd suspect charged in Ukraine journalist murder plot

Ukrainian authorities have charged a second suspect for allegedly organizing a murder plot against a Russian journalist whose killing was faked last month.

Ukrainian police last month said journalist Arkady Babchenko, a strong critic of the Kremlin, had been shot to death in his apartment building in Kiev. But the next day Babchenko appeared at a news conference and authorities said the ruse was aimed at uncovering a Russian plot to kill dozens of journalists. One suspect was arrested that day.

On Friday, Bogdan Tivodar of the Ukrainian Security Service said another suspect, Vyacheslav Pivovarnik, had been charged in absentia with organizing terrorist acts. Pivovarnik is believed to be in Russia, he said.

Tivodar says Pivovarnik tried to recruit Ukrainian citizens as attackers.