2nd alleged sexual assault victim of ex-Mormon leader

The Mormon church says it is investigating a second accusation of sexual assault against a former missionary leader dating back to the 1980s.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement Friday that it is “committed to bringing accountability for what has occurred” with the 85-year-old Joseph L. Bishop but didn’t say if discipline will be taken.

The religion says it’s investigating all assertions made by Bishop in a secretly recorded conversation with the first alleged victim and in a police interview that was released this week about her complaint.

In the recorded conversation, he acknowledged molesting a second woman during a back rub that he says got “too frisky.”

The church says that woman reported the abuse to local leaders in 2010, but no action was taken after he denied the allegation.